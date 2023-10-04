Camber Energy Inc (CEI) Shares Are Down -89.06% YTD

Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) has a beta value of -1.24 and has seen 0.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.55M, closed the recent trade at $0.22 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 3.85% during that session. The CEI stock price is -5695.45% off its 52-week high price of $12.75 and 9.09% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.19 million shares.
The consensus among analysts is that Camber Energy Inc (CEI) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 5.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.
Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) trade information
Sporting 3.85% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the CEI stock price touched $0.22 or saw a rise of 10.53%. Year-to-date, Camber Energy Inc shares have moved -89.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) have changed -44.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.19.
Camber Energy Inc (CEI) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -86.69% over the past 6 months.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 96.67% over the past 5 years.
CEI Dividends
Camber Energy Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on August 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.