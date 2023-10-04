Camber Energy Inc (CEI) Shares Are Down -89.06% YTD

Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) has a beta value of -1.24 and has seen 0.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.55M, closed the recent trade at $0.22 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 3.85% during that session. The CEI stock price is -5695.45% off its 52-week high price of $12.75 and 9.09% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.19 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Camber Energy Inc (CEI) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 5.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.