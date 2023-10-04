Brookfield Corporation (BN): What Makes The Stock Good?

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) has a beta value of 1.45 and has seen 3.94 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $49.36B, closed the last trade at $30.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.03% during that session. The BN stock price is -28.51% off its 52-week high price of $38.72 and 6.24% above the 52-week low of $28.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.32 million shares.

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) trade information

Sporting -0.03% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the BN stock price touched $30.13 or saw a rise of 7.29%. Year-to-date, Brookfield Corporation shares have moved -4.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) have changed -13.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.91.