Brookfield Corporation (BN): What Makes The Stock Good?

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) has a beta value of 1.45 and has seen 3.94 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $49.36B, closed the last trade at $30.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.03% during that session. The BN stock price is -28.51% off its 52-week high price of $38.72 and 6.24% above the 52-week low of $28.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.32 million shares.
Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) trade information
Sporting -0.03% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the BN stock price touched $30.13 or saw a rise of 7.29%. Year-to-date, Brookfield Corporation shares have moved -4.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) have changed -13.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.91.
Brookfield Corporation (BN) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -6.78% over the past 6 months.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.89% over the past 5 years.
BN Dividends
Brookfield Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.28 at a share yield of 0.93%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.
Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN)’s Major holders
Insiders own 8.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.08% with a share float percentage of 65.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Brookfield Corporation having a total of 943 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Brookfield Corp /ON/ with over 133.72 million shares worth more than $4.5 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Brookfield Corp /ON/ held 8.16% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the holding of over 102.93 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.46 billion and represent 6.28% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Principal Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.67% shares in the company for having 27.33 million shares of worth $953.98 million while later fund manager owns 17.65 million shares of worth $572.87 million as of Apr 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.08% of company’s outstanding stock.