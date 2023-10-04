Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) investors to reap big returns again

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has a beta value of 1.89 and has seen 2.69 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.22B, closed the last trade at $6.42 per share which meant it lost -$0.35 on the day or -5.17% during that session. The BCRX stock price is -125.86% off its 52-week high price of $14.50 and -3.12% below the 52-week low of $6.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.51 million shares.

Sporting -5.17% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the BCRX stock price touched $6.42 or saw a rise of 15.97%. Year-to-date, Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -44.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) have changed -11.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 42.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 18.41.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.30% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.04%, compared to 9.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 20.90%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $85.95 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $90.03 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $74.62 million and $79.55 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.20% for the current quarter and 13.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.25% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 17.29% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 44.80%.

BCRX Dividends

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 30 and November 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.70% with a share float percentage of 94.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 332 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 15.5 million shares worth more than $109.09 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 8.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 15.09 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $106.23 million and represent 7.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.34% shares in the company for having 8.22 million shares of worth $58.41 million while later fund manager owns 5.86 million shares of worth $41.26 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.09% of company’s outstanding stock.