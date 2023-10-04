Bears Are Back On The Defensive As SIGNA Sports United N.V. (SSU) tumbled -4.73%

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) has a beta value of 0.57 and has seen 0.45 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $52.32M, closed the recent trade at $0.14 per share which meant it -4.73% during that session. The SSU stock price is -4471.43% off its 52-week high price of $6.40 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 489.95K shares.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) trade information

Sporting -4.73% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the SSU stock price touched $0.14 or saw a rise of 56.79%. Year-to-date, SIGNA Sports United N.V. shares have moved -97.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -48.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) have changed -83.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.35.