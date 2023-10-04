Bears Are Back On The Defensive As SIGNA Sports United N.V. (SSU) tumbled -4.73%

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) has a beta value of 0.57 and has seen 0.45 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $52.32M, closed the recent trade at $0.14 per share which meant it -4.73% during that session. The SSU stock price is -4471.43% off its 52-week high price of $6.40 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 489.95K shares.
SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) trade information
Sporting -4.73% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the SSU stock price touched $0.14 or saw a rise of 56.79%. Year-to-date, SIGNA Sports United N.V. shares have moved -97.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -48.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) have changed -83.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.35.
SIGNA Sports United N.V. (SSU) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -96.23% over the past 6 months.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $290.71 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $346.18 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.
SSU Dividends
SIGNA Sports United N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU)’s Major holders
Insiders own 49.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.13% with a share float percentage of 30.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SIGNA Sports United N.V. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dz Bank Ag Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt Am Main with over 23.45 million shares worth more than $3.17 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Dz Bank Ag Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt Am Main held 6.05% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is MIC Capital Management UK LLP, with the holding of over 5.0 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.68 million and represent 1.29% of shares outstanding.