Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Gamestop Corporation (GME) tumbled -5.13%

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) has a beta value of -0.21 and has seen 4.49 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.46B, closed the last trade at $14.60 per share which meant it lost -$0.79 on the day or -5.13% during that session. The GME stock price is -139.66% off its 52-week high price of $34.99 and -4.52% below the 52-week low of $15.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.91 million shares.

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) trade information

Sporting -5.13% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the GME stock price touched $14.60 or saw a rise of 19.34%. Year-to-date, Gamestop Corporation shares have moved -20.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) have changed -20.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 53.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 15.32.