Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Forecast To Rise 21.31% To Reach Consensus Target Price

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 3.79 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.99B, closed the last trade at $27.03 per share which meant it gained $0.53 on the day or 2.00% during that session. The AXTA stock price is -24.6% off its 52-week high price of $33.68 and 23.57% above the 52-week low of $20.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.24 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.67. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.38.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) trade information

Sporting 2.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the AXTA stock price touched $27.03 or saw a rise of 2.07%. Year-to-date, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd shares have moved 6.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) have changed -4.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $34.35, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $29.00 while the price target rests at a high of $38.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -40.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7.29% from current levels.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1.35%, compared to 4.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.30%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.3 billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.33 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.24 billion and $1.24 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.60% for the current quarter and 7.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 41.86% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -1.51% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.65%.

AXTA Dividends

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.