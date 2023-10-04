ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY) has a beta value of 0.17 and has seen 1.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $374.63M, closed the last trade at $3.92 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 2.08% during that session. The SPRY stock price is -146.17% off its 52-week high price of $9.65 and 34.95% above the 52-week low of $2.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.17 million shares.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY) trade information
Sporting 2.08% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the SPRY stock price touched $3.92 or saw a rise of 5.77%. Year-to-date, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved -54.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY) have changed -44.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.92.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -39.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.39%, compared to 9.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 64.00% and -124.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -98.50%.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.04% over the past 5 years.
SPRY Dividends
ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between October 31 and November 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY)’s Major holders
Insiders own 34.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.98% with a share float percentage of 90.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc having a total of 121 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) with over 11.08 million shares worth more than $74.22 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) held 11.59% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., with the holding of over 8.74 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $58.56 million and represent 9.15% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.37% shares in the company for having 1.31 million shares of worth $9.6 million while later fund manager owns 1.13 million shares of worth $7.6 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.19% of company’s outstanding stock.