ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY) has a beta value of 0.17 and has seen 1.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $374.63M, closed the last trade at $3.92 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 2.08% during that session. The SPRY stock price is -146.17% off its 52-week high price of $9.65 and 34.95% above the 52-week low of $2.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.17 million shares.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY) trade information

Sporting 2.08% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the SPRY stock price touched $3.92 or saw a rise of 5.77%. Year-to-date, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved -54.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY) have changed -44.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.92.