Appreciate Holdings Inc (SFR)’s 5.17% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Appreciate Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SFR) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 10.59 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.12M, closed the last trade at $0.18 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 5.17% during that session. The SFR stock price is -7344.44% off its 52-week high price of $13.40 and 11.11% above the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 172.75K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Appreciate Holdings Inc (SFR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Appreciate Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SFR) trade information

Sporting 5.17% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the SFR stock price touched $0.18 or saw a rise of 47.04%. Year-to-date, Appreciate Holdings Inc shares have moved -84.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Appreciate Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SFR) have changed -35.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.50 while the price target rests at a high of $3.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1844.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1844.44% from current levels.

Appreciate Holdings Inc (SFR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -62.28% over the past 6 months, compared to 0.60% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.8 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.11 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

SFR Dividends

Appreciate Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Appreciate Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SFR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.73% with a share float percentage of 11.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Appreciate Holdings Inc having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. with over 3.11 million shares worth more than $1.12 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. held 18.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P., with the holding of over 1.05 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.38 million and represent 6.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.52% shares in the company for having 89532.0 shares of worth $28641.0 while later fund manager owns 64139.0 shares of worth $20518.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.38% of company’s outstanding stock.