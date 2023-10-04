Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) has a beta value of 4.08 and has seen 0.94 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $517.54M, closed the recent trade at $5.39 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.28% during that session. The APLD stock price is -115.58% off its 52-week high price of $11.62 and 73.1% above the 52-week low of $1.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.73 million shares.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) trade information

Sporting 0.28% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the APLD stock price touched $5.39 or saw a rise of 18.09%. Year-to-date, Applied Digital Corporation shares have moved 193.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) have changed -3.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.3.