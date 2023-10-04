Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) has a beta value of 4.08 and has seen 0.94 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $517.54M, closed the recent trade at $5.39 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.28% during that session. The APLD stock price is -115.58% off its 52-week high price of $11.62 and 73.1% above the 52-week low of $1.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.73 million shares.
Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) trade information
Sporting 0.28% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the APLD stock price touched $5.39 or saw a rise of 18.09%. Year-to-date, Applied Digital Corporation shares have moved 193.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) have changed -3.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.3.
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Applied Digital Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 143.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 148.98%, compared to 0.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 60.00% and 124.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 556.80%.
7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $35.16 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $65.35 million for the next quarter concluding in Nov 2023.
APLD Dividends
Applied Digital Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on October 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD)’s Major holders
Insiders own 37.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.66% with a share float percentage of 62.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Applied Digital Corporation having a total of 125 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hood River Capital Management LLC with over 5.85 million shares worth more than $54.7 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Hood River Capital Management LLC held 5.63% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Oasis Management Co Ltd., with the holding of over 4.21 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $39.32 million and represent 4.05% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.22% shares in the company for having 3.34 million shares of worth $32.04 million while later fund manager owns 1.85 million shares of worth $17.31 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.78% of company’s outstanding stock.