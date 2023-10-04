Analysts Are Recommending Nutrien Ltd (NTR) As A Buy Candidate

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) has a beta value of 0.93 and has seen 3.84 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.29B, closed the last trade at $57.21 per share which meant it lost -$2.69 on the day or -4.49% during that session. The NTR stock price is -55.79% off its 52-week high price of $89.13 and 8.7% above the 52-week low of $52.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.79 million shares.
Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) trade information
Sporting -4.49% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the NTR stock price touched $57.21 or saw a rise of 10.05%. Year-to-date, Nutrien Ltd shares have moved -21.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) have changed -11.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.12.
Nutrien Ltd (NTR) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Nutrien Ltd shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -22.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -60.35%, compared to -57.70% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 105.39% over the past 5 years.
NTR Dividends
Nutrien Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on November 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.08 at a share yield of 3.64%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.