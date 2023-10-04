Analysts Are Recommending Nutrien Ltd (NTR) As A Buy Candidate

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) has a beta value of 0.93 and has seen 3.84 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.29B, closed the last trade at $57.21 per share which meant it lost -$2.69 on the day or -4.49% during that session. The NTR stock price is -55.79% off its 52-week high price of $89.13 and 8.7% above the 52-week low of $52.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.79 million shares.

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) trade information

Sporting -4.49% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the NTR stock price touched $57.21 or saw a rise of 10.05%. Year-to-date, Nutrien Ltd shares have moved -21.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) have changed -11.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.12.