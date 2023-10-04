Analysts Are Recommending AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (AGRI) As A Buy Candidate

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 2.85 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.31M, closed the recent trade at $0.11 per share which meant it -3.06% during that session. The AGRI stock price is -1427.27% off its 52-week high price of $1.68 and 27.27% above the 52-week low of $0.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.36 million shares.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) trade information
Sporting -3.06% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the AGRI stock price touched $0.11 or saw a rise of 8.64%. Year-to-date, AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd shares have moved -90.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) have changed 15.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (AGRI) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -83.45% over the past 6 months, compared to 26.90% for the industry.
AGRI Dividends
AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd is expected to release its next earnings report between November 10 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI)’s Major holders
Insiders own 27.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.11% with a share float percentage of 9.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ayrton Capital LLC with over 70922.0 shares worth more than $16078.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Ayrton Capital LLC held 0.18% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is AMG National Trust Bank, with the holding of over 56000.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12695.0 and represent 0.14% of shares outstanding.