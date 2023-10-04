Analysts Are Recommending AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (AGRI) As A Buy Candidate

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 2.85 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.31M, closed the recent trade at $0.11 per share which meant it -3.06% during that session. The AGRI stock price is -1427.27% off its 52-week high price of $1.68 and 27.27% above the 52-week low of $0.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.36 million shares.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) trade information

Sporting -3.06% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the AGRI stock price touched $0.11 or saw a rise of 8.64%. Year-to-date, AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd shares have moved -90.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) have changed 15.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.