An In-Depth Look At The Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Stock

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 5.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.35B, closed the last trade at $16.69 per share which meant it lost -$0.41 on the day or -2.40% during that session. The KIM stock price is -39.42% off its 52-week high price of $23.27 and -1.26% below the 52-week low of $16.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.54 million shares.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) trade information

Sporting -2.40% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the KIM stock price touched $16.69 or saw a rise of 7.33%. Year-to-date, Kimco Realty Corporation shares have moved -21.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) have changed -11.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.46.