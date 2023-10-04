An Analysis Of Tingo Group Inc (TIO) Stock

Tingo Group Inc (NASDAQ:TIO) has a beta value of 1.12 and has seen 0.94 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $203.52M, closed the recent trade at $0.99 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 4.16% during that session. The TIO stock price is -474.75% off its 52-week high price of $5.69 and 42.42% above the 52-week low of $0.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.20 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tingo Group Inc (TIO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.46.

Tingo Group Inc (NASDAQ:TIO) trade information

Sporting 4.16% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the TIO stock price touched $0.99 or saw a rise of 18.18%. Year-to-date, Tingo Group Inc shares have moved 19.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tingo Group Inc (NASDAQ:TIO) have changed -11.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.74.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.57% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $11.75 while the price target rests at a high of $11.75. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1086.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1086.87% from the levels at last check today.

Tingo Group Inc (TIO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -9.43% over the past 6 months, compared to 16.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3,071.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.26 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.6 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $13.76 million and $110.76 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9,095.30% for the current quarter and 1,344.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.42% over the past 5 years.

TIO Dividends

Tingo Group Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between November 13 and November 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tingo Group Inc (NASDAQ:TIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.27% with a share float percentage of 9.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tingo Group Inc having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.76 million shares worth more than $7.66 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 3.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 5.89 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.82 million and represent 2.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.59% shares in the company for having 3.25 million shares of worth $3.22 million while later fund manager owns 2.73 million shares of worth $2.7 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.33% of company’s outstanding stock.