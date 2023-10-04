An Analysis Of Datadog Inc (DDOG) Stock

Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 3.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.27B, closed the last trade at $86.97 per share which meant it lost -$4.87 on the day or -5.30% during that session. The DDOG stock price is -35.7% off its 52-week high price of $118.02 and 29.47% above the 52-week low of $61.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.23 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Datadog Inc (DDOG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.68. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 7 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 38 have rated it as a Hold, with 21 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $ProShares Short Dow30.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG) trade information

Sporting -5.30% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the DDOG stock price touched $86.97 or saw a rise of 6.83%. Year-to-date, Datadog Inc shares have moved 18.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG) have changed -11.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.63.

Datadog Inc (DDOG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Datadog Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 23.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 34.69%, compared to 20.10% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -77.99% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 36.38% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 32.00%.

DDOG Dividends

Datadog Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.32% with a share float percentage of 84.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Datadog Inc having a total of 993 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 25.33 million shares worth more than $2.49 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 8.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 15.64 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.54 billion and represent 5.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.78% shares in the company for having 8.33 million shares of worth $819.23 million while later fund manager owns 6.18 million shares of worth $608.01 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.07% of company’s outstanding stock.