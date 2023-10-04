AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A 1.72% Stock Price Incline

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) has a beta value of 2.05 and has seen 6.2 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.26B, closed the recent trade at $7.99 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 1.72% during that session. The AMC stock price is -910.51% off its 52-week high price of $80.74 and 11.76% above the 52-week low of $7.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.44 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.86. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.45.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) trade information

Sporting 1.72% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the AMC stock price touched $7.99 or saw a rise of 4.88%. Year-to-date, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc shares have moved -77.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) have changed -41.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.78.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.54, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.44% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.41 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -87.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 44.81% from the levels at last check today.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -76.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 73.44%, compared to 25.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 76.80% and 75.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.80%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.17 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.14 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $961.09 million and $990.9 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 21.60% for the current quarter and 15.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 24.54% over the past 5 years.

AMC Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between November 06 and November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 5.04 million shares worth more than $195.63 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 0.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.06 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $79.85 million and represent 0.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.31% shares in the company for having 1.62 million shares of worth $62.95 million while later fund manager owns 1.34 million shares of worth $52.04 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.26% of company’s outstanding stock.