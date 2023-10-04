Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (MIMO) Shares Are Down -93.51% So Far This Year

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) has a beta value of 0.21 and has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.78M, closed the last trade at $0.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -10.82% during that session. The MIMO stock price is -2361.54% off its 52-week high price of $3.20 and 15.38% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.78 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (MIMO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.27.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) trade information

Sporting -10.82% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the MIMO stock price touched $0.13 or saw a rise of 17.72%. Year-to-date, Airspan Networks Holdings Inc shares have moved -89.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) have changed -4.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.87.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 74.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.50 while the price target rests at a high of $0.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -284.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -284.62% from current levels.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (MIMO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -80.14% over the past 6 months, compared to 7.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -48.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $15.9 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $20.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $45.25 million and $41.66 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -64.90% for the current quarter and -50.50% for the next.

MIMO Dividends

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.95% with a share float percentage of 62.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Airspan Networks Holdings Inc having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Oak Management Corp with over 28.64 million shares worth more than $4.76 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Oak Management Corp held 38.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Softbank Group Corporation, with the holding of over 12.78 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.13 million and represent 17.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.82% shares in the company for having 0.61 million shares of worth $0.1 million while later fund manager owns 0.39 million shares of worth $65526.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.53% of company’s outstanding stock.