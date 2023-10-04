AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AWIN) Dropped -1.41% In One Month

AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AWIN) has a beta value of -0.07 and has seen 1.18 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.50M, closed the recent trade at $0.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -12.12% during that session. The AWIN stock price is -10488.24% off its 52-week high price of $18.00 and 41.18% above the 52-week low of $0.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.68 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AERWINS Technologies Inc (AWIN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AWIN) trade information

Sporting -12.12% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the AWIN stock price touched $0.17 or saw a rise of 37.5%. Year-to-date, AERWINS Technologies Inc shares have moved -98.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 41.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AWIN) have changed -1.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $1.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -488.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -488.24% from the levels at last check today.

AERWINS Technologies Inc (AWIN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -82.73% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.27 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.14 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023.

AWIN Dividends

AERWINS Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AWIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.77% with a share float percentage of 1.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AERWINS Technologies Inc having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Walleye Capital LLC with over 0.16 million shares worth more than $26118.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Walleye Capital LLC held 0.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is First Foundation Advisors, with the holding of over 0.15 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24600.0 and represent 0.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Victory Portfolios III-Victory Extended Market Index Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.01% shares in the company for having 4304.0 shares of worth $705.0 while later fund manager owns 2112.0 shares of worth $346.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.00% of company’s outstanding stock.