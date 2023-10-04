Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) has a beta value of 2.02 and has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.24B, closed the last trade at $43.18 per share which meant it lost -$3.58 on the day or -7.66% during that session. The AEHR stock price is -25.29% off its 52-week high price of $54.10 and 68.27% above the 52-week low of $13.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.03 million shares.

Sporting -7.66% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the AEHR stock price touched $43.18 or saw a rise of 10.56%. Year-to-date, Aehr Test Systems shares have moved 114.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) have changed -16.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.11.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aehr Test Systems shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 32.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 76.27%, compared to -4.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 220.00% and 37.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 58.40%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $19.23 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $23.2 million for the next quarter concluding in Nov 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 90.24% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 75.93% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

AEHR Dividends

Aehr Test Systems is expected to release its next earnings report on October 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.13% with a share float percentage of 73.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aehr Test Systems having a total of 191 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.83 million shares worth more than $75.51 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 6.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 1.46 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $60.15 million and represent 5.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.07% shares in the company for having 0.88 million shares of worth $36.4 million while later fund manager owns 0.85 million shares of worth $27.98 million as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.95% of company’s outstanding stock.