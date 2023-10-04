A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ:PAA) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 4.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.28B, closed the last trade at $14.66 per share which meant it lost -$0.52 on the day or -3.43% during that session. The PAA stock price is -9.48% off its 52-week high price of $16.05 and 27.15% above the 52-week low of $10.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.00 million shares.

Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ:PAA) trade information

Sporting -3.43% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the PAA stock price touched $14.66 or saw a rise of 5.66%. Year-to-date, Plains All American Pipeline LP shares have moved 24.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ:PAA) have changed -5.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.68.