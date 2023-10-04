A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) has a beta value of 2.98 and has seen 0.73 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $205.90M, closed the recent trade at $1.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -2.85% during that session. The BBAI stock price is -412.88% off its 52-week high price of $6.77 and 56.06% above the 52-week low of $0.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.20 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) trade information

Sporting -2.85% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the BBAI stock price touched $1.32 or saw a rise of 16.98%. Year-to-date, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc shares have moved 96.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) have changed -22.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 64.03% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -278.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -51.52% from the levels at last check today.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BigBear.ai Holdings Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -50.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 56.84%, compared to 6.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 46.20% and 73.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.60%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $41.74 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $42.99 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $39.91 million and $40.36 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.60% for the current quarter and 6.50% for the next.

BBAI Dividends

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 75.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.20% with a share float percentage of 16.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BigBear.ai Holdings Inc having a total of 52 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 7.5 million shares worth more than $17.62 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 4.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, with the holding of over 2.68 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.29 million and represent 1.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.45% shares in the company for having 0.7 million shares of worth $1.15 million while later fund manager owns 0.69 million shares of worth $1.61 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.44% of company’s outstanding stock.