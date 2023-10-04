A Detailed Analysis Of FOXO Technologies Inc (FOXO)

FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) has a beta value of 2.04 and has seen 1.31 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.19M, closed the recent trade at $0.11 per share which meant it 3.83% during that session. The FOXO stock price is -1536.36% off its 52-week high price of $1.80 and 18.18% above the 52-week low of $0.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.70 million shares.

FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) trade information

Sporting 3.83% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the FOXO stock price touched $0.11 or saw a rise of 20.86%. Year-to-date, FOXO Technologies Inc shares have moved -70.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) have changed -22.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.2.