-4.79% Fall Drives LifeMD Inc (LFMD) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD) has a beta value of 1.49 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $214.74M, closed the last trade at $5.96 per share which meant it lost -$0.3 on the day or -4.79% during that session. The LFMD stock price is -9.06% off its 52-week high price of $6.50 and 80.87% above the 52-week low of $1.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 506.66K shares.

Sporting -4.79% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the LFMD stock price touched $5.96 or saw a rise of 13.12%. Year-to-date, LifeMD Inc shares have moved 207.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD) have changed 40.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.85.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $9.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -51.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -17.45% from current levels.

LifeMD Inc (LFMD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that LifeMD Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 250.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -38.30%, compared to 6.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 42.30% and 75.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 24.80%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $38.17 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $41.35 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $31.84 million and $28.12 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 19.90% for the current quarter and 47.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -61.17% over the past 5 years.

LFMD Dividends

LifeMD Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.01% with a share float percentage of 22.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LifeMD Inc having a total of 56 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royce & Associates LP with over 1.02 million shares worth more than $4.44 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Royce & Associates LP held 2.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.73 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.18 million and represent 2.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.79% shares in the company for having 0.65 million shares of worth $2.81 million while later fund manager owns 0.43 million shares of worth $1.88 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.20% of company’s outstanding stock.