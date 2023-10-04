-10.29 Fall Turns Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV) Into A Losing Stock For Investors

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRGV) has a beta value of 0.35 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $311.43M, closed the last trade at $2.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.25 on the day or -10.29% during that session. The NRGV stock price is -208.26% off its 52-week high price of $6.72 and 38.07% above the 52-week low of $1.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 891.49K shares.
Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRGV) trade information
Sporting -10.29% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the NRGV stock price touched $2.18 or saw a rise of 18.35%. Year-to-date, Energy Vault Holdings Inc shares have moved -30.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRGV) have changed -32.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 15.33.
Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Energy Vault Holdings Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 18.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1.56%, compared to -4.00% for the industry.
NRGV Dividends
Energy Vault Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRGV)’s Major holders
Insiders own 20.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.51% with a share float percentage of 48.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Energy Vault Holdings Inc having a total of 143 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 18.54 million shares worth more than $50.6 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 12.97% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.3 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.19 million and represent 4.41% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Victory Portfolios-Victory Global Energy Transition Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.55% shares in the company for having 3.65 million shares of worth $11.63 million while later fund manager owns 2.95 million shares of worth $8.05 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.06% of company’s outstanding stock.