-10.29 Fall Turns Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV) Into A Losing Stock For Investors

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRGV) has a beta value of 0.35 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $311.43M, closed the last trade at $2.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.25 on the day or -10.29% during that session. The NRGV stock price is -208.26% off its 52-week high price of $6.72 and 38.07% above the 52-week low of $1.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 891.49K shares.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRGV) trade information

Sporting -10.29% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the NRGV stock price touched $2.18 or saw a rise of 18.35%. Year-to-date, Energy Vault Holdings Inc shares have moved -30.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRGV) have changed -32.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 15.33.