Will Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) has a beta value of 0.93 and has seen 0.73 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $147.65M, closed the recent trade at $1.15 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -5.74% during that session. The MREO stock price is -53.91% off its 52-week high price of $1.77 and 57.39% above the 52-week low of $0.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 889.90K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) trade information

Sporting -5.74% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the MREO stock price touched $1.15 or saw a rise of 17.8%. Year-to-date, Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR shares have moved 53.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) have changed -20.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.44% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -334.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -247.83% from the levels at last check today.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 46.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 89.19%, compared to 12.10% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 37.31% over the past 5 years.

MREO Dividends

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between November 17 and November 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.10% with a share float percentage of 51.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR having a total of 69 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Rubric Capital Management LP with over 11.62 million shares worth more than $13.53 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Rubric Capital Management LP held 17.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Suvretta Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 7.36 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.58 million and represent 10.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Tekla Healthcare Investors and Tekla Life Sciences Investors. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.57% shares in the company for having 1.06 million shares of worth $1.24 million while later fund manager owns 0.49 million shares of worth $0.57 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.72% of company’s outstanding stock.