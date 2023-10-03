Will Current Price Volatility Hamper PaxMedica Inc (PXMD) Future Potential?

PaxMedica Inc (NASDAQ:PXMD) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 1.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.59M, closed the last trade at $0.32 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 13.60% during that session. The PXMD stock price is -1171.88% off its 52-week high price of $4.07 and 21.88% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 779.19K shares.

PaxMedica Inc (NASDAQ:PXMD) trade information

Sporting 13.60% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the PXMD stock price touched $0.32 or saw a rise of 13.47%. Year-to-date, PaxMedica Inc shares have moved -83.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PaxMedica Inc (NASDAQ:PXMD) have changed -27.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.47.