Will Current Price Volatility Hamper PaxMedica Inc (PXMD) Future Potential?

PaxMedica Inc (NASDAQ:PXMD) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 1.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.59M, closed the last trade at $0.32 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 13.60% during that session. The PXMD stock price is -1171.88% off its 52-week high price of $4.07 and 21.88% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 779.19K shares.
PaxMedica Inc (NASDAQ:PXMD) trade information
Sporting 13.60% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the PXMD stock price touched $0.32 or saw a rise of 13.47%. Year-to-date, PaxMedica Inc shares have moved -83.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PaxMedica Inc (NASDAQ:PXMD) have changed -27.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.47.
PaxMedica Inc (PXMD) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -82.98% over the past 6 months.
PXMD Dividends
PaxMedica Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
PaxMedica Inc (NASDAQ:PXMD)’s Major holders
Insiders own 73.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.10% with a share float percentage of 4.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PaxMedica Inc having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 68991.0 shares worth more than $54226.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.42% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 54959.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $43197.0 and represent 0.33% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.33% shares in the company for having 54959.0 shares of worth $43197.0 while later fund manager owns 27353.0 shares of worth $36653.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.17% of company’s outstanding stock.