Will Current Price Volatility Hamper NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Future Potential?

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 1.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $335.90M, closed the last trade at $4.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.39 on the day or -7.96% during that session. The SMR stock price is -174.94% off its 52-week high price of $12.40 and -8.2% below the 52-week low of $4.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.12 million shares.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) trade information

Sporting -7.96% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the SMR stock price touched $4.51 or saw a rise of 15.38%. Year-to-date, NuScale Power Corporation shares have moved -56.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) have changed -24.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.07.