Why Should You Consider Adding Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) To Your Portfolio?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) has a beta value of 2.19 and has seen 9.72 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.99B, closed the last trade at $15.71 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 0.51% during that session. The CLF stock price is -45.32% off its 52-week high price of $22.83 and 24.76% above the 52-week low of $11.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.00 million shares.

Sporting 0.51% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the CLF stock price touched $15.71 or saw a rise of 0.7%. Year-to-date, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc shares have moved -2.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) have changed 2.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 41.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.11.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -57.38%, compared to 9.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 51.70% and 190.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.30%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.58 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.21 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $5.65 billion and $5.04 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -1.30% for the current quarter and 3.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.26% over the past 5 years.

CLF Dividends

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.31% with a share float percentage of 66.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cleveland-Cliffs Inc having a total of 807 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 50.82 million shares worth more than $851.78 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 9.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 50.25 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $842.19 million and represent 9.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.26% shares in the company for having 16.61 million shares of worth $253.92 million while later fund manager owns 16.09 million shares of worth $269.59 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.16% of company’s outstanding stock.