Why Should You Consider Adding Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) To Your Portfolio?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) has a beta value of 2.19 and has seen 9.72 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.99B, closed the last trade at $15.71 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 0.51% during that session. The CLF stock price is -45.32% off its 52-week high price of $22.83 and 24.76% above the 52-week low of $11.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.00 million shares.
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) trade information
Sporting 0.51% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the CLF stock price touched $15.71 or saw a rise of 0.7%. Year-to-date, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc shares have moved -2.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) have changed 2.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 41.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.11.
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -57.38%, compared to 9.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 51.70% and 190.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.30%.
4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.58 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.21 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $5.65 billion and $5.04 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -1.30% for the current quarter and 3.30% for the next.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.26% over the past 5 years.
CLF Dividends
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)’s Major holders
Insiders own 1.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.31% with a share float percentage of 66.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cleveland-Cliffs Inc having a total of 807 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 50.82 million shares worth more than $851.78 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 9.99% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 50.25 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $842.19 million and represent 9.88% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.26% shares in the company for having 16.61 million shares of worth $253.92 million while later fund manager owns 16.09 million shares of worth $269.59 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.16% of company’s outstanding stock.