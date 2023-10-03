Why Should You Add Altimmune Inc (ALT) To Your Portfolio?

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) has a beta value of -0.04 and has seen 1.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $133.83M, closed the last trade at $2.54 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -2.31% during that session. The ALT stock price is -575.98% off its 52-week high price of $17.17 and 7.87% above the 52-week low of $2.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.13 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Altimmune Inc (ALT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.41.

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) trade information

Sporting -2.31% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the ALT stock price touched $2.54 or saw a rise of 4.87%. Year-to-date, Altimmune Inc shares have moved -84.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) have changed 0.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.28% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1277.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -490.55% from current levels.

Altimmune Inc (ALT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Altimmune Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -39.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.60%, compared to 9.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 14.60% and -4.70% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 56.82% over the past 5 years.

ALT Dividends

Altimmune Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.15% with a share float percentage of 80.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Altimmune Inc having a total of 172 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.66 million shares worth more than $12.93 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 6.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, with the holding of over 3.46 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.21 million and represent 6.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.79% shares in the company for having 2.0 million shares of worth $7.05 million while later fund manager owns 1.62 million shares of worth $5.71 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.07% of company’s outstanding stock.