Why Should We Buy FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Stock?

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 1.37 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.31B, closed the recent trade at $18.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.79 on the day or -4.02% during that session. The FSK stock price is -10.55% off its 52-week high price of $20.74 and 12.37% above the 52-week low of $16.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 974.12K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.76.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) trade information

Sporting -4.02% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the FSK stock price touched $18.76 or saw a rise of 6.25%. Year-to-date, FS KKR Capital Corp. shares have moved 8.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) have changed -8.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.45, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.54% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $19.00 while the price target rests at a high of $24.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -27.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1.28% from the levels at last check today.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that FS KKR Capital Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 6.21%, compared to 19.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 4.10% and -9.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.00%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $450.7 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $455.57 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $411 million and $449 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9.70% for the current quarter and 1.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.23% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 4.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.90%.

FSK Dividends

FS KKR Capital Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.56 at a share yield of 13.64%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.85% with a share float percentage of 35.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FS KKR Capital Corp. having a total of 487 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. with over 19.71 million shares worth more than $377.95 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. held 7.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Oak Hill Advisors, L.P., with the holding of over 7.6 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $145.78 million and represent 2.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco KBW High Div Yld Financial ETF. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.53% shares in the company for having 4.28 million shares of worth $87.51 million while later fund manager owns 0.52 million shares of worth $10.72 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.19% of company’s outstanding stock.