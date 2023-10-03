Why Invest In Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) Stock?

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) has a beta value of 0.73 and has seen 2.47 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $76.97B, closed the recent trade at $61.53 per share which meant it lost -$1.17 on the day or -1.87% during that session. The RIO stock price is -30.85% off its 52-week high price of $80.51 and 15.08% above the 52-week low of $52.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.87 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.38. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.