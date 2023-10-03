Why Do You Need To Add QuantumScape Corp (QS) To Your Portfolio?

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) has a beta value of 5.19 and has seen 2.28 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.99B, closed the recent trade at $6.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -4.78% during that session. The QS stock price is -124.64% off its 52-week high price of $13.86 and 17.18% above the 52-week low of $5.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.80 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that QuantumScape Corp (QS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.33.

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) trade information

Sporting -4.78% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the QS stock price touched $6.17 or saw a rise of 10.58%. Year-to-date, QuantumScape Corp shares have moved 8.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) have changed -12.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 53.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.88% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -62.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.96% from the levels at last check today.

QuantumScape Corp (QS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that QuantumScape Corp shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.16%, compared to 13.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -22.20% and -40.00% for the next quarter.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 13.22% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.88%.

QS Dividends

QuantumScape Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.12% with a share float percentage of 41.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with QuantumScape Corp having a total of 425 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 23.55 million shares worth more than $188.15 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 5.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capricorn Investment Group LLC, with the holding of over 14.79 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $118.21 million and represent 3.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.90% shares in the company for having 7.96 million shares of worth $63.62 million while later fund manager owns 6.27 million shares of worth $50.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.49% of company’s outstanding stock.