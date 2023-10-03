Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR)?

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYMR) has a beta value of 1.63 and has seen 0.49 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $821.28M, closed the recent trade at $14.82 per share which meant it gained $1.25 on the day or 9.22% during that session. The KYMR stock price is -168.89% off its 52-week high price of $39.85 and 12.69% above the 52-week low of $12.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 371.56K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.72.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYMR) trade information

Sporting 9.22% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the KYMR stock price touched $14.82 or saw a rise of 5.73%. Year-to-date, Kymera Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -40.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYMR) have changed -25.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 20.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $56.53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.78% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $31.00 while the price target rests at a high of $93.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -527.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -109.18% from the levels at last check today.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kymera Therapeutics Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -50.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.15%, compared to 12.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 8.90% and 20.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 53.00%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $15.97 million for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $30.56 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $15.51 million and $16.14 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.00% for the current quarter and 89.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -56.21% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 17.68% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.90%.

KYMR Dividends

Kymera Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.