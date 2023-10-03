Why Do Investors Buy Stock In JD.com Inc ADR (JD)?

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) has a beta value of 0.57 and has seen 5.78 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.60B, closed the last trade at $29.07 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -0.21% during that session. The JD stock price is -130.82% off its 52-week high price of $67.10 and 3.44% above the 52-week low of $28.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.84 million shares.

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) trade information

Sporting -0.21% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the JD stock price touched $29.07 or saw a rise of 1.62%. Year-to-date, JD.com Inc ADR shares have moved -48.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) have changed -12.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.53.