Why Buy Stock In Nutex Health Inc (NUTX)?

Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) has a beta value of 0.58 and has seen 0.66 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $140.79M, closed the recent trade at $0.21 per share which meant 2.60% during that session. The NUTX stock price is -1071.43% off its 52-week high price of $2.46 and 14.29% above the 52-week low of $0.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.97 million shares.

Sporting 2.60% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the NUTX stock price touched $0.21 or saw a fall of -0.48%. Year-to-date, Nutex Health Inc shares have moved -88.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) have changed -23.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.93.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.18% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.25 while the price target rests at a high of $2.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1090.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -971.43% from the levels at last check today.

Nutex Health Inc (NUTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nutex Health Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -78.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.00%, compared to 6.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.20%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $63.25 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $67.81 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 55.01% over the past 5 years.

NUTX Dividends

Nutex Health Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between November 21 and November 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 49.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.35% with a share float percentage of 12.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nutex Health Inc having a total of 113 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 9.72 million shares worth more than $2.04 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 1.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Truist Financial Corp, with the holding of over 3.45 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.73 million and represent 0.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.37% shares in the company for having 9.06 million shares of worth $1.9 million while later fund manager owns 0.67 million shares of worth $0.14 million as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.