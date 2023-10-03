When Will Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (CDAQ) Be Worth Investing In?

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CDAQ) has a beta value of 0.00 and has seen 4.53 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $279.57M, closed the recent trade at $10.53 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The CDAQ stock price is -7.5% off its 52-week high price of $11.32 and 7.22% above the 52-week low of $9.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 95080.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 61.02K shares.
Compass Digital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CDAQ) trade information
The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the CDAQ stock price touched $10.53 or saw a rise of 0.09%. Year-to-date, Compass Digital Acquisition Corp shares have moved 5.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Compass Digital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CDAQ) have changed 1.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 2600.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
Compass Digital Acquisition Corp (CDAQ) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have gained 6.20% over the past 6 months.
CDAQ Dividends
Compass Digital Acquisition Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Compass Digital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CDAQ)’s Major holders
Insiders own 3.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.44% with a share float percentage of 101.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Compass Digital Acquisition Corp having a total of 44 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. with over 1.98 million shares worth more than $20.45 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. held 9.30% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Magnetar Financial LLC, with the holding of over 1.93 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.98 million and represent 9.08% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Merger Fund, The. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.13% shares in the company for having 1.3 million shares of worth $13.48 million while later fund manager owns 0.75 million shares of worth $7.76 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.53% of company’s outstanding stock.