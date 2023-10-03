When Will Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (CDAQ) Be Worth Investing In?

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CDAQ) has a beta value of 0.00 and has seen 4.53 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $279.57M, closed the recent trade at $10.53 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The CDAQ stock price is -7.5% off its 52-week high price of $11.32 and 7.22% above the 52-week low of $9.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 95080.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 61.02K shares.

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CDAQ) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the CDAQ stock price touched $10.53 or saw a rise of 0.09%. Year-to-date, Compass Digital Acquisition Corp shares have moved 5.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Compass Digital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CDAQ) have changed 1.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 2600.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.