When Does First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) Become A Good Investment?

First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG) has a beta value of 1.15 and has seen 7.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.42B, closed the last trade at $4.95 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -3.51% during that session. The AG stock price is -98.18% off its 52-week high price of $9.81 and 2.83% above the 52-week low of $4.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.54 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG) trade information

Sporting -3.51% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the AG stock price touched $4.95 or saw a rise of 7.13%. Year-to-date, First Majestic Silver Corporation shares have moved -40.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG) have changed -19.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.12 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -142.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -23.64% from current levels.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that First Majestic Silver Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -31.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 76.19%, compared to 20.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 133.30% and 142.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -3.50%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 80.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 46.80%.

AG Dividends

First Majestic Silver Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.01 at a share yield of 0.30%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.99% with a share float percentage of 36.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with First Majestic Silver Corporation having a total of 308 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 28.55 million shares worth more than $161.32 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 9.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, with the holding of over 12.9 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $93.03 million and represent 4.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.15% shares in the company for having 14.78 million shares of worth $90.58 million while later fund manager owns 12.88 million shares of worth $72.79 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.49% of company’s outstanding stock.