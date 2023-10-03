When Does Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Become A Good Investment?

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) has a beta value of 0.56 and has seen 5.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.80B, closed the last trade at $26.79 per share which meant it lost -$0.63 on the day or -2.30% during that session. The CAG stock price is -54.16% off its 52-week high price of $41.30 and -1.79% below the 52-week low of $27.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.95 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.69. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.6.