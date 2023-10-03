When American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Will Be A Good Investment?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has a beta value of 1.49 and has seen 4.96 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.26B, closed the last trade at $16.50 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -0.66% during that session. The AEO stock price is -6.24% off its 52-week high price of $17.53 and 42.67% above the 52-week low of $9.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.75 million shares.

Sporting -0.66% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the AEO stock price touched $16.50 or saw a rise of 1.55%. Year-to-date, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares have moved 18.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) have changed -2.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.34.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 22.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 32.99%, compared to -5.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 9.50% and 16.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.30%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.27 billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.54 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.85% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 34.96% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.06%.

AEO Dividends

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.42 at a share yield of 2.57%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.11% with a share float percentage of 99.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Eagle Outfitters Inc. having a total of 411 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 29.72 million shares worth more than $350.71 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 15.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 27.88 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $329.0 million and represent 14.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.56% shares in the company for having 12.96 million shares of worth $219.86 million while later fund manager owns 11.83 million shares of worth $166.18 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 5.99% of company’s outstanding stock.