What Is So Great About Immix Biopharma Inc (IMMX)?

Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:IMMX) has a beta value of -0.33 and has seen 1.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $85.21M, closed the last trade at $4.33 per share which meant it gained $0.91 on the day or 26.61% during that session. The IMMX stock price is 12.24% off its 52-week high price of $3.80 and 84.3% above the 52-week low of $0.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 144.27K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Immix Biopharma Inc (IMMX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:IMMX) trade information

Sporting 26.61% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the IMMX stock price touched $4.33 or saw a rise of 3.99%. Year-to-date, Immix Biopharma Inc shares have moved 89.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 46.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:IMMX) have changed 113.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 71900.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 60.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -223.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -84.76% from current levels.

Immix Biopharma Inc (IMMX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Immix Biopharma Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 137.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -47.46%, compared to 12.30% for the industry.

IMMX Dividends

Immix Biopharma Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:IMMX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 53.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.27% with a share float percentage of 4.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Immix Biopharma Inc having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lynwood Capital Management Inc. with over 0.2 million shares worth more than $0.54 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. held 1.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.11 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.28 million and represent 0.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.28% shares in the company for having 54948.0 shares of worth $0.11 million while later fund manager owns 52378.0 shares of worth $0.14 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.27% of company’s outstanding stock.