What Are The Chances Of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Being A Good Investment?

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) has a beta value of 0.44 and has seen 1.77 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.12M, closed the recent trade at $1.53 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 17.70% during that session. The LPTX stock price is -566.67% off its 52-week high price of $10.20 and 18.95% above the 52-week low of $1.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 247.90K shares.
Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) trade information
Sporting 17.70% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the LPTX stock price touched $1.53 or saw a rise of 3.16%. Year-to-date, Leap Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -66.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) have changed -31.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.67.
Leap Therapeutics Inc (LPTX) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Leap Therapeutics Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -53.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.46%, compared to 12.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 55.40% and 39.00% for the next quarter.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 31.98% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 16.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -2.49%.
LPTX Dividends
Leap Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between November 13 and November 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s Major holders
Insiders own 3.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.37% with a share float percentage of 24.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Leap Therapeutics Inc having a total of 64 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 1.17 million shares worth more than $3.67 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC held 4.59% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Cormorant Asset Management, LP, with the holding of over 1.07 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.36 million and represent 4.20% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.40% shares in the company for having 0.36 million shares of worth $1.12 million while later fund manager owns 0.34 million shares of worth $1.06 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.33% of company’s outstanding stock.