What Are The Chances Of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Being A Good Investment?

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) has a beta value of 0.44 and has seen 1.77 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.12M, closed the recent trade at $1.53 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 17.70% during that session. The LPTX stock price is -566.67% off its 52-week high price of $10.20 and 18.95% above the 52-week low of $1.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 247.90K shares.

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) trade information

Sporting 17.70% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the LPTX stock price touched $1.53 or saw a rise of 3.16%. Year-to-date, Leap Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -66.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) have changed -31.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.67.