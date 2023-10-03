WeWork Inc (NYSE: WE) investors to reap big returns again

WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE) has a beta value of 2.05 and has seen 2.18 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $122.02M, closed the recent trade at $2.29 per share which meant it lost -$0.66 on the day or -22.34% during that session. The WE stock price is -5611.79% off its 52-week high price of $130.80 and -13.97% below the 52-week low of $2.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.58 million shares.

WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE) trade information

Sporting -22.34% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the WE stock price touched $2.29 or saw a rise of 28.44%. Year-to-date, WeWork Inc shares have moved -95.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE) have changed -47.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.52.