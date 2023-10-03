WeWork Inc (NYSE: WE) investors to reap big returns again

WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE) has a beta value of 2.05 and has seen 2.18 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $122.02M, closed the recent trade at $2.29 per share which meant it lost -$0.66 on the day or -22.34% during that session. The WE stock price is -5611.79% off its 52-week high price of $130.80 and -13.97% below the 52-week low of $2.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.58 million shares.
WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE) trade information
Sporting -22.34% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the WE stock price touched $2.29 or saw a rise of 28.44%. Year-to-date, WeWork Inc shares have moved -95.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE) have changed -47.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.52.
WeWork Inc (WE) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -92.57% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.00%.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $830 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $852.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $864.95 million and $848 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -4.00% for the current quarter and 0.50% for the next.
WE Dividends
WeWork Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE)’s Major holders
The top two institutional holders are Softbank Group Corporation with over 35.93 million shares worth more than $82.64 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Softbank Group Corporation held 1.70% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is SB Global Advisers Ltd, with the holding of over 8.11 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.65 million and represent 0.38% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and American High-Income Trust. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.01% shares in the company for having 0.3 million shares of worth $0.68 million while later fund manager owns 0.27 million shares of worth $0.61 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.