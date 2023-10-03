Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Pinterest Inc

Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 5.67 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.12B, closed the last trade at $27.04 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.04% during that session. The PINS stock price is -14.13% off its 52-week high price of $30.86 and 23.82% above the 52-week low of $20.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.32 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pinterest Inc (PINS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.06. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 32 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.2.