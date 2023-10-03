Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) Lower

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 1.64 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.12M, closed the last trade at $0.56 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -10.05% during that session. The GLMD stock price is -2432.14% off its 52-week high price of $14.18 and 3.57% above the 52-week low of $0.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 62540.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 285.64K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.3.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) trade information

Sporting -10.05% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the GLMD stock price touched $0.56 or saw a rise of 35.99%. Year-to-date, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares have moved -92.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) have changed -31.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 3440.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 86.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -614.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -614.29% from current levels.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -91.28% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.23% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 80.66% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

GLMD Dividends

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.26% with a share float percentage of 17.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 89853.0 shares worth more than $0.27 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, BVF Inc. held 0.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 25597.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $76535.0 and represent 0.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.08% shares in the company for having 20401.0 shares of worth $60998.0 while later fund manager owns 1813.0 shares of worth $8357.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.