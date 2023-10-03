Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Big Lots Inc (BIG) Lower

Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) has a beta value of 2.28 and has seen 2.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $137.48M, closed the last trade at $4.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.4 on the day or -7.83% during that session. The BIG stock price is -343.95% off its 52-week high price of $20.91 and 6.79% above the 52-week low of $4.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.71 million shares.

Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) trade information

Sporting -7.83% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the BIG stock price touched $4.71 or saw a rise of 9.77%. Year-to-date, Big Lots Inc shares have moved -67.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) have changed -24.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.52.