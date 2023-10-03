Warby Parker Inc (WRBY) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) has a beta value of 1.85 and has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.61B, closed the recent trade at $13.85 per share which meant it gained $0.58 on the day or 4.36% during that session. The WRBY stock price is -37.11% off its 52-week high price of $18.99 and 31.41% above the 52-week low of $9.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.06 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Warby Parker Inc (WRBY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.25. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Warby Parker Inc.

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) trade information

Sporting 4.36% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the WRBY stock price touched $13.85 or saw a rise of 6.92%. Year-to-date, Warby Parker Inc shares have moved 2.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) have changed 14.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.06% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -58.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.36% from the levels at last check today.

Warby Parker Inc (WRBY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Warby Parker Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 30.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 33.33%, compared to 19.20% for the industry.

WRBY Dividends

Warby Parker Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.75% with a share float percentage of 100.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Warby Parker Inc having a total of 228 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are D1 Capital Partners, LP with over 14.94 million shares worth more than $174.7 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, D1 Capital Partners, LP held 15.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Durable Capital Partners Lp, with the holding of over 10.09 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $117.99 million and represent 10.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.72% shares in the company for having 5.57 million shares of worth $83.23 million while later fund manager owns 2.51 million shares of worth $29.29 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.57% of company’s outstanding stock.