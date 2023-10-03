Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has a beta value of 1.46 and has seen 0.97 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.01B, closed the recent trade at $21.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.96 on the day or -4.34% during that session. The VNO stock price is -27.25% off its 52-week high price of $26.76 and 41.46% above the 52-week low of $12.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.93 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.92. 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.11.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) trade information

Sporting -4.34% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the VNO stock price touched $21.03 or saw a rise of 9.12%. Year-to-date, Vornado Realty Trust shares have moved 1.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) have changed -14.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -5.15% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $27.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -28.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 42.94% from the levels at last check today.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vornado Realty Trust shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 35.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -18.10%, compared to -6.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -42.10% and -50.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.00%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $451.46 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $447.22 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $451.71 million and $446.94 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -0.10% for the current quarter and 0.10% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -34.96% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.33%.

VNO Dividends

Vornado Realty Trust is expected to release its next earnings report on October 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.81 at a share yield of 3.85%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.41% with a share float percentage of 94.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vornado Realty Trust having a total of 480 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 24.34 million shares worth more than $441.57 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 12.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 20.34 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $368.95 million and represent 10.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Putnam Large Cap Value Fund. As of Apr 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.76% shares in the company for having 7.17 million shares of worth $107.57 million while later fund manager owns 5.86 million shares of worth $131.69 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.07% of company’s outstanding stock.