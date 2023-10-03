VIQ Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VQS) Dropped -33.19% In One Month

VIQ Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VQS) has a beta value of 0.01 and has seen 29.81 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.94M, closed the recent trade at $0.17 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 30.15% during that session. The VQS stock price is -347.06% off its 52-week high price of $0.76 and 35.29% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 121.71K shares.

VIQ Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VQS) trade information

Sporting 30.15% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the VQS stock price touched $0.17 or saw a rise of 30.33%. Year-to-date, VIQ Solutions Inc shares have moved -33.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VIQ Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VQS) have changed -33.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.95.