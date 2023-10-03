VIQ Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VQS) Dropped -33.19% In One Month

VIQ Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VQS) has a beta value of 0.01 and has seen 29.81 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.94M, closed the recent trade at $0.17 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 30.15% during that session. The VQS stock price is -347.06% off its 52-week high price of $0.76 and 35.29% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 121.71K shares.
VIQ Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VQS) trade information
Sporting 30.15% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the VQS stock price touched $0.17 or saw a rise of 30.33%. Year-to-date, VIQ Solutions Inc shares have moved -33.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VIQ Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VQS) have changed -33.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.95.
VIQ Solutions Inc (VQS) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that VIQ Solutions Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -51.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3.57%, compared to 16.50% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.58% over the past 5 years.
VQS Dividends
VIQ Solutions Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
VIQ Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VQS)’s Major holders
Insiders own 22.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.53% with a share float percentage of 3.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VIQ Solutions Inc having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Parallel Advisors, LLC with over 0.34 million shares worth more than $0.11 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Parallel Advisors, LLC held 0.85% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with the holding of over 91932.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30291.0 and represent 0.23% of shares outstanding.