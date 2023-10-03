TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has a beta value of 1.79 and has seen 7.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.76B, closed the last trade at $20.00 per share which meant it lost -$0.34 on the day or -1.67% during that session. The FTI stock price is -8.35% off its 52-week high price of $21.67 and 58.65% above the 52-week low of $8.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.73 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TechnipFMC plc (FTI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.29. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.18.