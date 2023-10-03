Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR. (NYSE:TAK) Forecast To Rise 10.05% To Reach Consensus Target Price

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (NYSE:TAK) has a beta value of 0.65 and has seen 0.96 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.50B, closed the recent trade at $14.95 per share which meant it lost -$0.33 on the day or -2.13% during that session. The TAK stock price is -14.72% off its 52-week high price of $17.15 and 17.86% above the 52-week low of $12.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.13 million shares.
The consensus among analysts is that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (TAK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.19. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (NYSE:TAK) trade information
Sporting -2.13% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the TAK stock price touched $14.95 or saw a rise of 6.91%. Year-to-date, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR shares have moved -4.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (NYSE:TAK) have changed -2.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.96.
Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.62, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.05% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $14.06 while the price target rests at a high of $20.67. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -38.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.95% from the levels at last check today.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (TAK) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -83.09%, compared to 9.70% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.94% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -42.58% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.02%.
TAK Dividends
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.65 at a share yield of 4.34%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.