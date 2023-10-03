Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR. (NYSE:TAK) Forecast To Rise 10.05% To Reach Consensus Target Price

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (NYSE:TAK) has a beta value of 0.65 and has seen 0.96 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.50B, closed the recent trade at $14.95 per share which meant it lost -$0.33 on the day or -2.13% during that session. The TAK stock price is -14.72% off its 52-week high price of $17.15 and 17.86% above the 52-week low of $12.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.13 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (TAK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.19. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.