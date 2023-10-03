Symbotic Inc (SYM) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2023

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM) has a beta value of 1.80 and has seen 0.47 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.55B, closed the recent trade at $31.59 per share which meant it lost -$2.93 on the day or -8.49% during that session. The SYM stock price is -103.04% off its 52-week high price of $64.14 and 72.3% above the 52-week low of $8.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.06 million shares.

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM) trade information

Sporting -8.49% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the SYM stock price touched $31.59 or saw a rise of 9.59%. Year-to-date, Symbotic Inc shares have moved 164.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM) have changed -24.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.55.